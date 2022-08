‘RagDoll Moment’

It was a quiet afternoon and I had just woken up from a nap on the sofa. As I lay there contemplating what I had to do once I was awake, I noticed Coco was already up contemplating as well😻

📷POV was already set, as I was lying down, luckily the camera was in easy reach.wide open aperture and a monochrome conversion added to the moment📷