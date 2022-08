‘Mountain Snow Leopard’

This is Donna, our night cleaner. She is like a Mountain Snow Leopard, because to see her, you have to set up a hide and wait for hours to see her, as she darts around at rapid speed🤣

📷Waited for the moment, with a fast shutter speed, wide open aperture and a high ASA due the low light in the office, then a monochrome conversion for the details📷