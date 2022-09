‘Night Cafe’

Once bustling with late night activity, this Cafe used to be full of night drivers, smoking, drinking coffee and eating burgers, but COVID put an end to that, and the night trunk routes too come to think of it!!!

Only opens in the day now, to a significantly smaller customer base.

The cost of energy will certainly be the final straw. Sad really ☹️

📷Simply found my angle, manually focused with my old Nikkor 28mm prime, and a lovely monochrome palette to add to the mood📷