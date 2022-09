‘Night Yard’

This scene caught my eye, as it’s abit of an illusion.

At first glance it looks like the Moon is providing the light against the vehicles and trailers, but it is Infact the lighting source on the building, that’s just out of frame, which is illuminating everything. I like the accidental lens flare too👍

📷Simply positioned myself, so I could hold the camera steady enough to shoot at a lower shutter speed, to avoid crnking up the ISO too much. Nikon provided the gorgeous, Cinematic colour palette📷