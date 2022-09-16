‘Mr&Mrs’

This is Sarah and Josef and they are a partnership that manage ‘The Vines’ in Black Bourton in Oxfordshire.

There wasn’t enough they couldn’t do for you, and they did an exceptional job of making our stay the best it could possibly be.

They have become friends and they have recently just got engaged, so I thought it only fitting to offer to be their official wedding photographer for free of charge👍

📷Had to shoot quickly as they were very busy. Flash mounted on the camera to boost the interior exposure(sadly not my rotating head flash, so rear shadows were an issue)and a monochrome conversion to add a timeless look📷

