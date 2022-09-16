Previous
Next
‘Mr&Mrs’ by gavj
259 / 365

‘Mr&Mrs’

This is Sarah and Josef and they are a partnership that manage ‘The Vines’ in Black Bourton in Oxfordshire.
There wasn’t enough they couldn’t do for you, and they did an exceptional job of making our stay the best it could possibly be.
They have become friends and they have recently just got engaged, so I thought it only fitting to offer to be their official wedding photographer for free of charge👍
📷Had to shoot quickly as they were very busy. Flash mounted on the camera to boost the interior exposure(sadly not my rotating head flash, so rear shadows were an issue)and a monochrome conversion to add a timeless look📷
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise