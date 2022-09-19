Previous
Next
‘Trendy Feet’ by gavj
262 / 365

‘Trendy Feet’

I’m rather happy with my new hand made slippers, not sure about the petals though 🤣🤣
📷Simply aimed low, wide open aperture and a lovely colour balance provided by Olympus📷
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise