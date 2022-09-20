Previous
Operations Centre’ by gavj
Operations Centre’

It appears my ‘Operations Centre’ could do with a tidy up🤣🤣
📷Simply found my position, chose a wide aperture, and boom, captured all the glory📷
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
