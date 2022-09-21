‘Moor Street Bridge’

This once used to be one of the main roads through Burton Upon Trent until the late 80’s

It’s hard to imagine how any large trucks managed in our town then, due the low height of the bridge (Many unfortunate moments happened, even though there used to be an Infra Red beam system in place to help avoid such moments)

It still however supports the mainline Railway through Burton, including the Goods Freight line too.

The Burton Station is about 500 metres to the right, and a new road bridge crossing the Railway, is about 100 metres to the left.

As you can see, it’s now a very popular pedestrian and cycle route.

Sadly though, it’s also a bit of a dodgy place to wander late at night, as Crackies and Drunks frequent and patrol the area too!!!

📷Simply waited for the right moment to grab a pedestrian filled candid. Monochrome conversion used to embellish the scene📷