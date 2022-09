‘Rest in peace’

Just outside the main town centre in Burton upon Trent and next to the Washlands, you will find a winding pathway of Tombstones. They have been there for decades, and I used to climb on them as a small kid😲

Before I took the shot, I had to perform the duty of collecting and removing, the waste plastic bottles and cans. Honestly, the place is a complete mess. Sure sign of the times👎

📷Down nice and low, a decent depth of field, and a LUMIX fuelled colour palette, lovely📷