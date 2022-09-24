‘Green Wall’

Hoar Cross Hall has the most fantastic grounds, woodland and buildings, and this magnificent wall (which was at least 2 foot thick) is one of them. It completely encircles the main building and is covered in a thick blanket of ivy and accompanying hedgerow👍

📷Down on one knee and carefully metered on the wall, as the low morning sun was quite fIerce with regards to exposure. LUMIX provided the lovely colour palette📷