‘Green Wall’ by gavj
‘Green Wall’

Hoar Cross Hall has the most fantastic grounds, woodland and buildings, and this magnificent wall (which was at least 2 foot thick) is one of them. It completely encircles the main building and is covered in a thick blanket of ivy and accompanying hedgerow👍
📷Down on one knee and carefully metered on the wall, as the low morning sun was quite fIerce with regards to exposure. LUMIX provided the lovely colour palette📷
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Carole Sandford ace
The actual building is lovely too. I’ve been there. A few of us from work stayed there for a couple of days & used spa, had treatments etc. several years ago now.
Also, whilst we were there, Julie Goodyear aka Bet Lynch from Corrie was there too!
September 24th, 2022  
