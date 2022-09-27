Sign up
270 / 365
‘Gadgets & Tv’
All three in serious chill out mode🙏👍
📷Quiet candid perch by myself, quiet shutter activated and a monochrome conversion to embellish the moment📷
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
5
365
DMC-LX100
27th September 2022 8:18pm
Public
b&w
portrait
blackandwhite
street
35mm
lens
landscape
abstract
candid
moment
colour
monochrome
panasonic
prime
palette
pov
lumix
conversion
