‘Danger Zone’ by gavj
287 / 365

‘Danger Zone’

Amir’s prepared for some aggravation, no messing👍🙏
📷On camera flash used today, and sitting on the floor, to get a more dramatic POV. Olympus provided the gorgeous colour palette📷
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
