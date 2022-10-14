Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
287 / 365
‘Danger Zone’
Amir’s prepared for some aggravation, no messing👍🙏
📷On camera flash used today, and sitting on the floor, to get a more dramatic POV. Olympus provided the gorgeous colour palette📷
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
287
photos
71
followers
36
following
78% complete
View this month »
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th October 2022 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
35mm
,
lens
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
autumn
,
lighting
,
halloween
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
flash
,
strobe
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close