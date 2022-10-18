Previous
Next
‘Heavy Lifting’ by gavj
291 / 365

‘Heavy Lifting’

This was a surprise visitor lastnight. This ex-army behemoth was called in to move a water tank from a defective trailer. Boys and their toys 🤣🤣👍
📷Simply grabbed the moment with a wide aperture and hi-iso, boom got it📷
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise