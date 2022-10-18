Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
291 / 365
‘Heavy Lifting’
This was a surprise visitor lastnight. This ex-army behemoth was called in to move a water tank from a defective trailer. Boys and their toys 🤣🤣👍
📷Simply grabbed the moment with a wide aperture and hi-iso, boom got it📷
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
291
photos
71
followers
36
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th October 2022 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
35mm
,
lens
,
fun
,
landscape
,
truck
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
crane
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
,
lorry
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close