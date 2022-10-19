Previous
‘Down time’ by gavj
‘Down time’

A little relaxation soaking up social media in between duties🙏
📷Camera on a tripod, metered on the surroundings, office door ajar, to supply some controlled light, and a monochrome conversion to add some mood📷
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
