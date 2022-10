‘Paint Shop’

We cater for all eventualities, and one of them being, body panel touch ups, for those accidental little moments. There’s even a colour template piece nearby for cross reference purposes, a holding clamp, for gripping the item to be painted, and several paint cans littered around👍

📷Down on one knee for this perspective, and a wide open aperture to cater for the low ambient photons. Olympus provided the gorgeous colour palette📷