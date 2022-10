‘Toady’

I love wildlife, but never really photograph it as a subject, only really when the opportunity presents itself to me, like it did this morning.

I very nearly trod oh him as I walked to the car, but luckily, just missed him.

So out came the camera, and boom, grabbed the shot👍

📷Up real close (about 10cms) chose a decent depth of field to make sure he was all sharp and in focus, and Olympus provided the colour palette📷