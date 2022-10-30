Previous
Next
‘Pumpkin Mania’ by gavj
303 / 365

‘Pumpkin Mania’

That time of year again, and these chaps mean business😱
📷Simply down on one knee, nice solid grip (Lens VR helped tremendously) slow shutter speed to keep the ISO down, as it was pitch black outside, with only the Pumpkin lights for illumination📷
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise