303 / 365
‘Pumpkin Mania’
That time of year again, and these chaps mean business😱
📷Simply down on one knee, nice solid grip (Lens VR helped tremendously) slow shutter speed to keep the ISO down, as it was pitch black outside, with only the Pumpkin lights for illumination📷
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3
Taken
30th October 2022 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
portrait
,
nikon
,
zoom
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
autumn
,
halloween
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
palette
