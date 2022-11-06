Sign up
‘Jason’
This is Jason, and he’s a brand new driver. When he’s not driving a truck, he’s driving a huge American Pickup, with a V8 and a internal sound system to match👍
📷Off-Kilter at the hatch, wide open aperture and no flash. Monochrome added for taste📷
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
street
,
35mm
,
lens
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
,
conversion
