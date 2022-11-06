Previous
‘Jason’ by gavj
310 / 365

‘Jason’

This is Jason, and he’s a brand new driver. When he’s not driving a truck, he’s driving a huge American Pickup, with a V8 and a internal sound system to match👍
📷Off-Kilter at the hatch, wide open aperture and no flash. Monochrome added for taste📷
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
