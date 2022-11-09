Previous
‘Mark’ by gavj
313 / 365

‘Mark’

This is Mark and he’s our brand new ‘Rigid’ (18tonner) driver.
Only started Monday, and only recently obtained his HGV Class2 licence. Next stop Class1👍
📷Off-Kilter 35mm POV and ambient light only, and a lovely monochrome conversion for that detail📷
Gavin.J

@gavj
