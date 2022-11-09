Sign up
313 / 365
‘Mark’
This is Mark and he’s our brand new ‘Rigid’ (18tonner) driver.
Only started Monday, and only recently obtained his HGV Class2 licence. Next stop Class1👍
📷Off-Kilter 35mm POV and ambient light only, and a lovely monochrome conversion for that detail📷
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
street
,
man
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
pose
,
palette
,
conversion
