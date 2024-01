‘Startled Rabbit’

This is Donna, our depot Domestic Cleaner, who dashes around and doesn’t stop, until everywhere is immaculate.

I shouted “Cheese” and then she immediately looked up and froze, like a Rabbit caught in your headlights as the shutter was pressed🤣

She did laugh, when I showed her the photo.

Cracking moment👍

-Olympus EP-1 & 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens & Off the Camera flash-