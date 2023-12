Waterfall-NYE

So this christmas we bought our youngest son his first decent camera and so I have decided to make sure I get out with him and teach him how to use it as often as possible. I did the 365 project a few years ago and thought it would be a good way to encourage him to get his camera out every day... I too need a bit more encouragement to get out with my camera a bit more often so we both joined up. This is my first submission.... found this local waterfall just outside of Enniskillen.