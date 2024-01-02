Previous
Shrewsbury Christmas lights by gazmadhat
Shrewsbury Christmas lights

I do love a good long exposure shot. Even the busiest towns or the most chaotic of scenes can be captured with a singularly unique kind of motion captured that can only truly be achieved in this way!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Gaz Prescott

@gazmadhat
☠northy ace
January 4th, 2024  
Raymond Brettschneider ace
Nice bit of movement!
January 4th, 2024  
