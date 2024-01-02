Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
Shrewsbury Christmas lights
I do love a good long exposure shot. Even the busiest towns or the most chaotic of scenes can be captured with a singularly unique kind of motion captured that can only truly be achieved in this way!
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
2
2
Gaz Prescott
@gazmadhat
Tags
night
,
long-exposure
,
long exposure
,
wide-angle
,
nightscape
,
shropshire
,
shrewsbury
☠northy
ace
Welcome back!
January 4th, 2024
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Nice bit of movement!
January 4th, 2024
