Previous
Vertorama by gazmadhat
4 / 365

Vertorama

The hardest part about doing this vertorama was handling all the added distortion from the pseudo-ultra wide effect of stitching all the photo's together. Once done though I think it made quite the nice photo. Any guesses where this is?
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Gaz Prescott

@gazmadhat
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise