9 / 365
Winter Lake
It's a bit of a chilly one here today! I told ya you'd be seeing more of our wee lake though didn't I? =P
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Gaz Prescott
@gazmadhat
Tags
winter
,
fog
,
lake
,
cold
,
fishing
,
ireland
,
mono
,
jetty
,
foggy
,
dock
,
northern ireland
,
fermanagh
,
monochromatic
,
landscape-64
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
January 8th, 2024
