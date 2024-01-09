Sign up
Blue-vs-Red
Bit of an indoor project for crappy weather days. Can't beat a bit of oil on water refraction.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Gaz Prescott
@gazmadhat
Tags
red
,
blue
,
water
,
oil
,
colour
,
refraction
