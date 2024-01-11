Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Shrooms
I always wanted to do one of these types of mushroom shots so when the opportunity recently presented itself I was really pleased to have my camera on me.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Gaz Prescott
@gazmadhat
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
nature
,
mushrooms
,
backlit
,
shrooms
,
fungi
,
mycelium
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Oh wow, you're off to a great start if you have little experience in photographing mushrooms. These are awesome. Excellent lighting! They really pop out.
Instant fav!
January 11th, 2024
Instant fav!