Frosty sunrise road by gazmadhat
13 / 365

Frosty sunrise road

It's another cold one out there folks. I mean not Canada cold before anyone from across the pond starts mocking me.... but we ain't built for this over here! lol
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Gaz Prescott

@gazmadhat
KV ace
Nice leading line, great light and very atmospheric. Fav.
January 12th, 2024  
