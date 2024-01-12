Sign up
13 / 365
13 / 365
Frosty sunrise road
It's another cold one out there folks. I mean not Canada cold before anyone from across the pond starts mocking me.... but we ain't built for this over here! lol
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Gaz Prescott
@gazmadhat
KV
ace
Nice leading line, great light and very atmospheric. Fav.
January 12th, 2024
