Winter Sunset by gazmadhat
Winter Sunset

The sunset was particularly colourful on the way home from work today so pulled over to grab this. Only had my phone with me but as the old saying goes, the best camera for the job is the one you have with you!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Gaz Prescott

@gazmadhat
Photo Details

