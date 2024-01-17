Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Winter Sunset
The sunset was particularly colourful on the way home from work today so pulled over to grab this. Only had my phone with me but as the old saying goes, the best camera for the job is the one you have with you!
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Gaz Prescott
@gazmadhat
18
photos
25
followers
58
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
winter
,
shadows
,
landscape
,
lavender
,
frost
,
amber
