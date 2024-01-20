Previous
Down the rabbit hole by gazmadhat
20 / 365

Down the rabbit hole

"Alice sighed wearily. 'I think you might do something better with the time,' she said, 'than waste it in asking riddles that have no answers. ' 'If you knew Time as well as I do,' said the Hatter, 'you wouldn't talk about wasting it. '"
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Gaz Prescott

@gazmadhat
