20 / 365
Down the rabbit hole
"Alice sighed wearily. 'I think you might do something better with the time,' she said, 'than waste it in asking riddles that have no answers. ' 'If you knew Time as well as I do,' said the Hatter, 'you wouldn't talk about wasting it. '"
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Gaz Prescott
@gazmadhat
Tags
time
b&w
blackandwhite
clock
photoshop
watch
mono
monochrome
black-and-white
spiral
pocketwatch
droste
digitalart
