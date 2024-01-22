Previous
Homebuilder by gazmadhat
21 / 365

Homebuilder

I watched this weaver bird coming and going with blades of grass for some time building his new home. It was quite a sight to behold.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Gaz Prescott

@gazmadhat
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise