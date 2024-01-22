Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
21 / 365
Homebuilder
I watched this weaver bird coming and going with blades of grass for some time building his new home. It was quite a sight to behold.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gaz Prescott
@gazmadhat
21
photos
28
followers
69
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
green
,
yellow
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
grass
,
weaver
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close