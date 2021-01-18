Previous
King's College Chapel by gbeauchamp
King's College Chapel

Cheating a little by going straight for the crown jewels of my local area, but it's not the classic shot. Indeed it looks a little surreal against dark skies as a storm approaches.
Guy

@gbeauchamp
