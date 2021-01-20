Previous
Ink Explosion by gbeauchamp
20 / 365

Ink Explosion

The real artist is my daughter who created this piece by dropping alcohol ink into resin. Capturing the beauty of it in a photograph had a few challenges though.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Guy

@gbeauchamp
Based just outside Cambridge, UK.
5% complete

Photo Details

kali ace
impressive
January 20th, 2021  
