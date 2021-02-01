Previous
John Whittlesey by gbeauchamp
32 / 365

John Whittlesey

It would have been a bit easier had I reconnoitred this shot in the daylight instead of fumbling around in a graveyard in the dead of night.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Guy

