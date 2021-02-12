Previous
Next
East Anglian Landscape by gbeauchamp
43 / 365

East Anglian Landscape

I normally only use intentional camera movement to freeze moving objects against a blurred background, so this abstract piece is a departure for me. I have tried to emulate paintings of the North Norfolk coast by artist Alice Scrutton.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Guy

@gbeauchamp
Based just outside Cambridge, UK. It's not hugely interesting outside the city, and I work from home, so a photo a day will be a...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise