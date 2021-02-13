Previous
Edinburgh Skier by gbeauchamp
Edinburgh Skier

A skier pauses on the climb up Blackford Hill with Edinburgh Castle in the background.
Lovely to be out on a hill in proper snow!
Guy

@gbeauchamp
Based just outside Cambridge, UK. It's not hugely interesting outside the city, and I work from home, so a photo a day will be a...
