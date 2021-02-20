Previous
Hazel Arch by gbeauchamp
Hazel Arch

This arched Hazel Walk is thought to date to the mid-19th Century. It is set in the walled garden of Madingley Hall, which was built in the mid16th century.
(Photo taken with iPhone 8)
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Guy

