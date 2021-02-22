Previous
Next
Marble by gbeauchamp
53 / 365

Marble

Part way through another photo shoot for my daughter's Etsy shop I spotted a marble lying around. It's funny how we see ordinary objects without looking at them.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Guy

@gbeauchamp
Based just outside Cambridge, UK. It's not hugely interesting outside the city, and I work from home, so a photo a day will be a...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise