54 / 365
Car Park 2
Who'd have thought that a car park or hospital building would be so interesting to look at? But Car Park 2 at Addenbrooke's Hospital was designed by real architects and is clad with twisted aluminium ribbons. Good work!
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Guy
@gbeauchamp
Based just outside Cambridge, UK. It's not hugely interesting outside the city, and I work from home, so a photo a day will be a...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
23rd February 2021 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
abstract
,
architecture
,
building
