Car Park 2 by gbeauchamp
54 / 365

Car Park 2

Who'd have thought that a car park or hospital building would be so interesting to look at? But Car Park 2 at Addenbrooke's Hospital was designed by real architects and is clad with twisted aluminium ribbons. Good work!
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Guy

@gbeauchamp
Based just outside Cambridge, UK. It's not hugely interesting outside the city, and I work from home, so a photo a day will be a...
14% complete

Photo Details

