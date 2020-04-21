Previous
symbolism by gbellanca_photos
10 / 365

symbolism

I chose this picture for symbolism because lately I've been trying to keep a positive attitude while in quarantine. Spending my days outside as much as I can really helps!!
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Gabriella Bellanca

@gbellanca_photos
