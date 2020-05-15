Sign up
Class time
Today I spend my first day in Ohio with my family in their cabin. I woke up to begin class and so did everyone else. A classroom in a cabin.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Gabriella Bellanca
@gbellanca_photos
#falconphotojournal
