Class time by gbellanca_photos
14 / 365

Class time

Today I spend my first day in Ohio with my family in their cabin. I woke up to begin class and so did everyone else. A classroom in a cabin.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Gabriella Bellanca

@gbellanca_photos
