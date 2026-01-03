Sign up
3 / 365
January 3 - 2026
I'm posting this photo on the 3rd even though I shot it on the 2nd because I already posted on the 2nd but I love this shot for 2 reasons :
1) The water vapour coming off the fast moving river
2) The leading / angular lines of the handrail and the breakwater
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
365
X-T4
2nd January 2026 8:39am
snow
water
clouds
fog
rail
mist
