January 3 - 2026 by gdim65
January 3 - 2026

I'm posting this photo on the 3rd even though I shot it on the 2nd because I already posted on the 2nd but I love this shot for 2 reasons :

1) The water vapour coming off the fast moving river
2) The leading / angular lines of the handrail and the breakwater
Gary

Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
