Previous
4 / 365
Permanent Drydock
I have probably driven by this boat 100 times and never noticed it. Thanks to starting my 365 Project, i'm starting to see things i've never seen before.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th January 2026 8:33am
snow
red
winter
old
trees
boat
