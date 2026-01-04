Previous
Permanent Drydock by gdim65
4 / 365

Permanent Drydock

I have probably driven by this boat 100 times and never noticed it. Thanks to starting my 365 Project, i'm starting to see things i've never seen before.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact