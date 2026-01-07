Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Vintage Photography
I pulled out an old Polaroid Automatic 340 Land Camera to try a vintage look to the photo. I think it worked.
Fun Fact : If you look closely at the 6 sepia toned photos under the camera, they are the 6 photos i've taken over the last week for my project.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th January 2026 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sepia
,
vintage
,
camera
,
polaroid
