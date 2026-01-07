Previous
Vintage Photography by gdim65
7 / 365

Vintage Photography

I pulled out an old Polaroid Automatic 340 Land Camera to try a vintage look to the photo. I think it worked.

Fun Fact : If you look closely at the 6 sepia toned photos under the camera, they are the 6 photos i've taken over the last week for my project.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact