Why the long face? by gdim65
Why the long face?

Saw this beauty on my way grocery shopping this morning. I had to stop and take his / her photo.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
