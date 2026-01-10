Sign up
That's a LOT of Red
Had some leftover tomato's so..... The square 1:1 format worked so much better than the rectangular 3:2 format with this composition.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Photo Details
365
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th January 2026 12:15pm
white
red
bowl
tomato
