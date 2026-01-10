Previous
That's a LOT of Red by gdim65
10 / 365

That's a LOT of Red

Had some leftover tomato's so..... The square 1:1 format worked so much better than the rectangular 3:2 format with this composition.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact