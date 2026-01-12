Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
New light needed
May have some trouble finding a replacement headlight for this old truck.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
1
1
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
12
photos
16
followers
18
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30 III
Taken
12th January 2026 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
old
,
rust
,
truck
,
bumper
,
headlight
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha just one thing needed ... great grunge
January 12th, 2026
365 Project
