Previous
14 / 365
Opposites attract
Just a plain simple 2 color image
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th January 2026 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
lemon
,
lime
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative-Welcome to 365
January 14th, 2026
