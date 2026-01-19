Sign up
Leather Tannery
Another snow storm today and I just don't feel like heading out in a storm so i'm posting an image I took 4 months ago.
This is the Chouara Leather Tannery in Fez, Morocco. It's the oldest, largest and most famous tannery in Morocco.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
2
365
X-T4
2nd October 2025 7:27am
