Previous
Leather Tannery by gdim65
19 / 365

Leather Tannery

Another snow storm today and I just don't feel like heading out in a storm so i'm posting an image I took 4 months ago.

This is the Chouara Leather Tannery in Fez, Morocco. It's the oldest, largest and most famous tannery in Morocco.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact