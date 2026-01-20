Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Fallen branch
A little bit of color during this long and cold winter.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
1
0
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
20
photos
17
followers
18
following
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
4
1
365
X-T4
20th January 2026 9:44am
View Info
View All
Public
tree
,
branch
,
snow
,
winter
,
fallen
Chris Cook
ace
I guess you had some high winds. That colour contrasts nicely against the snow
January 20th, 2026
