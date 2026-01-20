Previous
Fallen branch by gdim65
Fallen branch

A little bit of color during this long and cold winter.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Chris Cook ace
I guess you had some high winds. That colour contrasts nicely against the snow
January 20th, 2026  
