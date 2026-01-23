Previous
Old Door by gdim65
23 / 365

Old Door

As soon as I saw this door yesterday, I immediately thought of the wonderful old door images taken by Krista Marson @blueberry1222 so I knew I had to take it.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

